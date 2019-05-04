close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2019

IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Hyderabad: Latest Updates

Team Bangalore take on Hyderabad in the 54th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. 

IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Hyderabad: Latest Updates
File Image

Team Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Mumbai as they face off against Bangalore in the 54th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

# Bangalore have lost only one of their last five matches! 

Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal

# Hyderabad (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi

# Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme and Pawan Negi replace Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis and Washington Sundar for Bangalore!  

# Yusuf Pathan replaces Abhishek Sharma for Hyderabad! 

# Team Bangalore win the toss and opt to field! 

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes! 

Hyderabad would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the IPL Playoffs when they clash with laggards Bangalore, on Saturday.

The defeat against Mumbai via Super Over must be hurting but they need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 14, good enough to stay in the top-4.

The Teams (From): 

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya and Tim Southee.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
IPL 2019Kane WilliamsonVirat KohliBhuvneshwar KumarAB de VilliersRashid KhanShakib Al Hasan
Next
Story

We look at workload as our team is a little older than others: Chennai coach Stephen Fleming

Must Watch

PT14M34S

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani hold roadshow in Amethi