हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma fined for slow over-rate

The 31-year-old Indian opener has been fined Rs 12 lakh for breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

IPL 2019: Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma fined for slow over-rate
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Team Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has received a fine after his side was found guilty of maintaining a slow-over rate during their third clash of the ongoing 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Punjab. 

The 31-year-old Indian opener has been fined Rs 12 lakh for breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh," a press release from the IPL stated.  

Mumbai went on to suffer their second loss of the ongoing 12th season of the Indian T20 League as they slumped to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Team Punjab at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium on Saturday.

Rohit's team, who are languishing down to the sixth spot in the IPL standings after just one win from three games they have played so far, will next lock horns with Team Chennai at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 3. 

Tags:
IPL 2019Rohit SharmaMumbaiPunjabCricket
Next
Story

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate during fourth Australia ODI

Must Watch

PT12M50S

Rahul Gandhi chooses Wayanad in Kerala as second seat for 2019 Lok Sabha elections