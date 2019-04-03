IPL 2019, Mumbai vs Chennai: Latest Updates

Team Chennai will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament when they take on Mumbai led by Rohit Sharma on Wednesday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Team Chennai have won the toss and opted to field!

With skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in red-hot form, Team Chennai will start as favourites against the slightly off-colour Mumbai when the IPL's two most successful teams have their first showdown of the season on Wednesday.

Recent history in head-to-head clashes is in Mumbai's favour, as the Rohit Sharma-led home team has beaten their rivals in four out of the last five contests.

However, Chennai seem to hold the edge this time around, especially with Dhoni rolling back the years with a typically robust 75 off 46 balls that lifted his team from 27 for three to 175 for five against Rajasthan Royals at home in their last match.

Teams (from):

Team Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock.

Team Chennai: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.

(With PTI Inputs)