IPL 2019, Mumbai vs Delhi: Latest Updates

Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl first in their opening clash of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

# Captain Shreyas Iyer comes to bat for Delhi!

# Wicket! Mitchell McClenaghan gave the breakthrough to Mumbai by removing opener Shaw as early as in the second over. McClenaghan bowled a short of a length delivery, propelling the Delhi batsman to play inside the line and get a thin edge of the bat to hand an easy catch to de Kock. Delhi 11/1 (2 overs)

# Six runs off the very first over for Delhi, including two runs off a no-ball. Dhawan got off the mark by flicking a short ball on off stump towards deep square leg for a single, while Shaw too opened his account with one run by pulling the second delivery along the ground to deep square leg. Delhi 6/0 (1 over)

# Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have walked down the crease to open Delhi's innings. Rasikh Salam starts the proceedings for Mumbai.

# The match is all set to begin!

# Medium pacer Rasikh Salam from Jammu and Kashmir makes his IPL debut.

# Lineups:

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma.

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Three-time winners Team Mumbai will look to kickstart their campaign at the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a positive note when they take on Team Delhi in their opening match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Heading into the lucrative T20 tournament, the primary focus will be on the workload management of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales in May.

In the last six months, Pandya had endured two breakdowns as he was first forced to miss Asia Cup in September 2018 before being ruled out of the home series against Australia due to a recurring back injury.

The Mumbai squad features some of a big-hitters in the form of Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Suryakumar Yadav to name a few, while the team has also included experienced Indian batsman Yuvran Singh for the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will miss the services of Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga for the first six games of the Indian T20 League as he will be featuring in Sri Lanka's Super Provincial One-Day domestic tournament

Team Mumbai, who failed to make it to the play-offs of the tournament last season, will look to take advantage of their home ground heading into the first game of the IPL 2019.

Delhi, led by Shreyas Iyer, consist of swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan--who will look to return to form ahead of the 50-over showpiece event.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant would look to push his case for selection in India's World Cup squad by coming up with some decent performances for Team Delhi.

Notably, Delhi have never made it to the final of the IPL. It will now be intresting to see whether a new-look team will be able to create a history.

The two teams are as follows:

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank

Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare,

Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).

Delhi: Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso

Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.

(With PTI inputs)