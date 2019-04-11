IPL 2019, Rajasthan vs Chennai: Latest Updates

Team Rajasthan, led by Ajinkya Rahane, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Kolkata as they face off against Chennai in the 25th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

Having continued their superb form at home, Chennai will now head to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to take on Rajasthan in their Indian Premier League encounter on Thursday. On paper, Chennai are favourites as they sit atop the points table, but then, this game is not played on paper.

Having lost their previous game at home against Kolkata, Team Rajasthan led by Ajinkya Rahane will look to come back strongly in this encounter against MS Dhoni and boys.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, Sam Billings, N Jagadeesan, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Mohit Sharma.

