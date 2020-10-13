IPL 2020: AB de Villiers’ six halts traffic during RCB vs KKR clash in Sharjah

Royal Challengers Bangalore's middle-order batsman AB de Villiers performed superbly against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2020 clash at Sharjah on Monday (October 12). De Villiers came out to bat at number four when the RCB needed to score at rapid pace to set a challenging target. KKR bowlers had performed well until then to keep RCB batsmen under check but De Villiers changed the course of the game and smashed KKR bowlers all across the park.

De Villiers smacked six sixes during his innings of 73 runs off just 33 balls. Two of his sixes went out of the stadium and once the ball ended up hitting one of the moving cars outside the road. The incident happened in the 16th over of the innings De Villiers hit a huge six off Kamlesh Nagarkoti's bowling.

Nagarkoti bowled a full length delivery to De Villiers and he hit it high and long into the stands. The ball went out of the stadium and hit one of the cars bringing traffic to a standstill.

De Villiers magical inning helped RCB thrash KKR by 82 runs. Chasing RCB’s handsome total of 194, KKR folded up for a paltry 112/9 from their allotted 20 overs. KKR management went in with a different opening pair – sending Shubman Gill alongside debutant Tom Banton to open the innings.

For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a miserly spell of 4-0-12-1 and Washington Sundar continued his brilliance in the tournament as he returned with wonderful figures of 4-0-20-2.

De Villiers was awarded the man of the match for his tremendous effort. With the win, RCB have reached the third position in the points table with an impressive five wins from seven games.