IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals rope in Australia's Daniel Sams as Jason Roy's replacement

Delhi Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams as a replacement for England opening batsman Jason Roy, who has opted out of the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons.

The 27-year-old has been signed after he received his maiden call-up in the Australian squad following impressive performances for the Sydney Thunders in the Big Bash League (BBL) earlier this year.He has also been included in the national squad for next month's three-match T20I series and as many ODIs against England.

Speaking after signing the deal with the Delhi-based franchise, the left-arm fast medium bowler thanked the franchise's management for giving him this opportunity while adding that he is now eagerly looking forward to join the team.

“The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year. I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I’m thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE," the IPL team official website quoted Sams as saying.

Sams will now join fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey in the team.

Earlier this week, the franchise had announced that former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris has been appointed as their new bowling coach.

He joins the coaching staff featuring Australia's Ricky Ponting, India's Mohammad Kaif, West Indies' Samuel Badree and India's Vijay Dahiya.

Notably, the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are one of the three teams--the other being Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab--who are yet to clinch the title at the lucrative T20 tournament.

The 13th edition of the IPL, which was earlier due to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, is now slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.