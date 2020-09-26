IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan's piece of advice for Anushka Sharma after she slams Sunil Gavaskar for ‘distasteful’ comment on hubby Virat Kohli

DUBAI: While the internet is divided over batting legend Sunil Gavaskar’s controversial remarks on RCB skipper Virat Kohli, former all-rounder, Irfan Pathan has now come out in support of the Cricket veteran.

In response to actress Anushka Sharma’s comments that Gavaskar’s remarks on hubby Kohli was ‘distasteful’, Pathan took to twitter and posted a message for those who are criticizing the former cricketer.

In his tweet, giving a piece of advice those flooding the social media with messages slamming and calling out on the legendary cricketer over his remark, Pathan wrote: “Always respect #SunilGavaskar sir always”

Always respect #SunilGavaskar sir always — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2020

The controversy erupted after Gavaskar said, “lockdown tha to inhone sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai,” apparently referring to Kohli’s poor performance during a match between RCB and KXIP.

In response, Anushka Sharma hit back at batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, saying his comment about her and husband Virat Kohli was ‘distasteful’.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to express her displeasure over the same. She put a strongly-worded statement on her Instagram story as she asked him to explain why did he accuse her for Kohli’s failure.

Taking a dig at Sunil Gavaskar, she also made it clear that she is fed of being dragged into cricket whenever her husband fails to perform.

Gavaskar, however, later clarified that he didn’t target Anushka. He cleared the air by saying that he was only talking about the viral video of Virushka where Anushka can be seen bowling to Virat.