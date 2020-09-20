IPL 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni achieves this rare milestone as Chennai Super Kings defeat Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday (September 19) created a new record as he became the first captain in Indian Premier League history to win 100 matches. Dhoni's reached the milestone after CSK defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

Dhoni-led CSK chased down 163 quote comfortably at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to start their IPL 2020 campaign on a positive note.

Notably, CSK had suffered defeat in 5 games in a row in the past against Rohit Sharma-led MI, which is the only team to have a superior head-to-head record against CSK.

"We may practice enough but when you go on the field you need to assess the conditions and give it your best. It took us time for the bowlers to find the right length on this pitch. Plenty of positives but still plenty of areas for us to improve. In the second half, there is a bit of movement till the dew sets in. If you don't lose wickets early, you have the upper hand. These are the learnings. Rayudu had a wonderful partnership with Faf. Most of us are retired so luckily no injuries as well. The experience pays off, everyone talks about it," Dhoni said after the game.

For Chennai, Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis smashed a half-century and played an important role in helping their side win the first match of the IPL 2020.

Earlier, Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first during the match. Skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Quinton de Kock made a solid start for Mumbai Indians by bringing the side close to 50-run mark after just two overs. However, Rohit (12) and De Kock (33) soon departed in quick successions afte falling victims to Piyush Chawla and Sam Curran in the fifth and sixth over, respectively.

For Chennai Super Kings, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 38.While Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each, Sam Curran and Piyush Chawla also chipped in with a wicket.

Rayudu was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good show with the bat.