IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis lauds Shikhar Dhawan, calls him Delhi Capitals' leader

Following Delhi Capitals dramatic 17-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020, Marcus Stoinis lauded his side’s opening talisman Shikhar Dhawan for his brilliance throughout the season.

The Australian Stoinis, who was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award in the game, was all praise for Dhawan at the post match press conference.

“Shikhar has been unbelievable and made some big hundreds. Even in the matches he has missed out, he has timed the ball well. He has really led the way for us this year.”

Dhawan had scored a magnificent 78 (off 50 balls; 4x6, 6x2) in the game and thus took the Capitals total to a handsome 189/3 from their 20 Overs. Dhawan is currently sitting at the second position in the race for the Orange Cap with an impressive 603 runs from 16 games. He will have the chance of taking home the coveted cap if he moves ahead of KL Rahul (670 runs).

“He is a leader within the team. He brings a lot of energy and shares a lot of knowledge. He has been really good to me throughout this campaign. I am really proud of him,” said an elated Stoinis who scored 38 runs while also picking up three crucial wickets.

The Capitals, who had struggled for a suitable opening combination after opener Prithvi Shaw lost his form midway through the tournament, went with a new opening combination in the form of Stoinis and Dhawan. The move proved unerring as the duo engaged in a 86-run opening stand, which laid the platform for their eventual victory.

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the final on Tuesday (November 10) in a bid for their maiden IPL crown.