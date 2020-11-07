IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya shares this awwdorable throwback video with son Agastya - Watch

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to his commitments with Mumbai Indians in the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he is desperately missing his new-born baby Agastya who is miles away from him in India.

And the 27-year-old's latest social media post is a testament to the same. Pandya took to his official Instagram handle and went down the memory lane to share an adorable throwback video of his son with a heartfelt caption.

In the video, Pandya could be seen playing with his little munchkin and giving a high five to him.

"Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I'll remember these days for the rest of my life," the Indian all-rounder wrote along with the video.

Soon after the Mumbai Indians player shared some priceless throwback moments with his son, the comment section started flooding with some heartwarming comments. Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan and Indian opener KL Rahul all dropped a series of heart emojis in the comment section.

Pandya and Natasa welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020. However, the player didn't get much time to spend with his son as he had to fly to the UAE to be with his Mumbai franchise for the lucrative T20 tournament.

On a related note, Pandya notched up a crucial unbeaten knock of 37 runs besides sharing a 60-run stand with Ishan Kishan (55) to help Mumbai post a good total of 200 for five against the Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2020 on Thursday.

In reply, the Shreyas Iyer-led side was restricted to the score of 143 for eight in their stipulated 20 overs despite decent knocks by Marcus Stoinis (65) and Axar Patel (42) as Mumbai Indians sealed a comfortable 57-run victory to storm into the final.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet the winner of Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the summit showdown of the cash-rich league.