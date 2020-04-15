IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus crisis: BCCI

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (April 15, 2020) confirmed that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"IPL 2020 season has been postponed indefinitely," sources within BCCI were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The IPL was scheduled to begin from March 29, but the tournament had to be postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time of BCCI`s announcement, the Central government had also suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases.

The 21-day lockdown announced by the PM last month was to end on Tuesday.

"Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," PM Modi informed the nation in a televised address.

In his address, the PM highlighted the progress India made in checking the spread of the infection and asked the people of the country to follow seven rules in this time of crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked the nation for its collective fight against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships that the people, especially the migrant workers, faced during this period as he announced his decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

''People have gone through several hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice,'' PM Narendra Modi said. ''India is fighting coronavirus pandemic due to the unity and penance of the entire country. India has been able to contain coronavirus to a large extent. I thank you all for your patience,'' the PM said adding, ''India will remain in lockdown till May 3.''

The PM said that extending the lockdown is very important to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

As for coronavirus cases in India, the total number across the country is 11,439, including 9,756 active cases. So far, 1,305 patients have been cured and discharged while 377 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health.