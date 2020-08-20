IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore players to reach Dubai on August 21

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have confirmed that their players will arrive in Dubai on Friday to begin their preparations for the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In an official statement, the Bangalore-based franchise said that it will begin a three-week training camp with Indian and international players along with with Mike Hesson and Simon Katich from August 29.

"RCB team will reach Dubai on August 21 and start a 3-week camp with Indian and International Players in collaboration with Mike Hesson and Simon Katich from August 29 onwards," the RCB said.

The franchise further said that all the stringent guidelines which is in adherence to the health and safety protocols issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been put in place in the wake of coronavirus.

RCB further said that the players will undergo COVID-19 tests before their departure for Dubai. They will then underwent a six-day isolation and three more coronavirus tests before before entering a bio bubble.

"These guidelines include testing for Covid-19 at three levels and an advance quarantine of Indian players before they take off for Dubai. The team in Dubai will be undergoing a 6-day isolation and 3 Covid- 19 testing again before entering a bio bubble. To secure the bubble further, a whole wing is blocked at Waldrof Astoria Dubai Palm exclusively for the team. Dedicated facilities like gym, team room, lift, separate AC duct and a restaurant will be permanently reserved for exclusive use of the team. All hotel staff and service members will also be tested and staying in-house. All sports, gym and essential equipment will be carried from India to avoid coming in contact with any other external body," the statement from the franchise said.

The RCB have never managed to clinch the title in the IPL. The Virat Kohli-led side made a last-place finish during the 2017 and 2019 edition of the T20 lucrative tournament while their last appearance in the final came in 2016.

In the 2020 IPL Player's Auction in December last year, the franchise spent a total of Rs 17.1 crore on eight purchases they made.

Earlier in the day, Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami and other players of Kings XI Punjab departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2020 edition of the IPL.

Apne munde off to Dubai pic.twitter.com/yZ5cfAjMel — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 20, 2020

With this, Kings XI Punjab became the first IPL side to travel for the UAE for this year's edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

The 13th IPL was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 in India before the BCCI postponed the event in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.