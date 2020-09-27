IPL 2020: Shane Warne lauds this Indian batsman, calls him an absolute champion

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Saturday (September 26) lauded wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and said he was surprised to see that Samson is not playing for India across all formats.

Samson hit a stroke-filled 74 off just 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings to help Rajasthan Royals register a comfortable 16-run win in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Tuesday.

Warne praised Samson, 25, and said, “Sanju Samson, what a player he is. I have said for a long time and I think Sanju Samson is probably one of the most exciting players I have seen for a long time. I am surprised that he is not playing all forms of cricket for India."

The Australian legend added, “He is that good. He is an absolute champion he is got all the shots, quality, and class. So, hopefully, he has a consistent year and helps Rajasthan Royals lift the IPL trophy and I hope to see in him Indian colours in all three forms of cricket.”

Samson reached his fifty off just 19 deliveries and was awarded the Man-of-the-Match award for blistering show with the bat. Samson's innings helped Rajasthan Royals post a commanding 216 for seven in 20 overs. Samson also hit nine sixes.