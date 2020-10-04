IPL 2020: This guy has got some serious talent, says Virat Kohli about this young Indian batsman

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a convincing 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals due to a brilliant all-round performance at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 3).

RCB skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 off 53 balls (4x7, 6x2) to complete the chase for his side. Kohli engaged in a 99-run stand with opener Devdutt Padikkal (63 off 45 balls; 4x6, 6x1). Padikkal completed his third fifty of the IPL 2020 and looked very comfortable while batting.

Kohli heaped praises on Padikkal and said that the youngster has got some serious talent. “I just kept talking to him about building an innings. If he can bat longer for the team, it’s gonna benefit us. Today he carried from 40 to 65 odd which helped the team eventually. He’s a smart guy, he understands the game well and he responds to the feedback very well. The more he keeps learning, the better it is for RCB,” Kohli said.

Talking about RCB's win, Kohli said, “Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time around, it is very important to back that performance up. It was a bit warm, but coming from Dubai, this breeze was feeling like a luxury to us because we’ve nothing in Dubai. We were feeling more hot and humid there. Tough day, against a good team, two points in the bag on a tricky pitch, we are very happy with the performance.”

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat first against RCB. A clinical bowling performance from RCB saw them restrict Rajasthan Royals to just 154/6 from their 20 Overs.