IPL 2020: Virat Kohli posts this emotional message after Royal Challengers Bangalore's ouster

Royal Challengers Bangalore were ousted from IPL 2020 following their 6-wicket loss to SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday (November 8) in the Playoffs eliminator at Abu Dhabi.

RCB, who again fell short of capturing their maiden IPL crown, left their fans dismayed. Their skipper, Virat Kohli however, thanked the fans for their continuous support despite the team not being able to match their lofty expectations.

Taking to social media, Kohli posted this heartfelt message: “Together through the highs and lows. It's been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon.”

While RCB have failed to win a single IPL title in their 13-year history, they put up some impressive performances this season showcasing renewed vigour and poise. They had finished at the bottom of the table in 2019 and at a disappointing sixth spot in 2018 but this year, they turned it around – finishing at the fourth spot in the points table and qualifying for the Playoffs.

RCB, after starting their tournament in emphatic fashion, lost their form in the end. They lost their last four league games and the poor run continued with their fifth defeat on the trot. In their Playoffs eliminator against RCB, their dismal show with the bat at a crucial juncture wreaked havoc on their plans.

They managed to put just 131/7 on the board with only AB de Villiers scoring a respectable 56 (off 43 balls) against a red-hot SRH bowling attack. In reply, RCB did well to take the game to the death but then Kane Williamson (50* off 44 balls) and Jason Holder stitched an unbeaten 65-run stand and took SRH to a 6-wicket win.