IPL 2020: We will have more fun in Playoffs, promises RCB skipper Virat Kohli

RCB qualified for the IPL 2020 Playoffs in the fourth position on the points table. Despite losing their last four league games on the trot, skipper Virat Kohli wants his side to continue with the same mindset.

Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

After managing to get through to the IPL 2020 Playoffs based on their batter net run-rate, Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking ahead. They are all set to play the rampaging SunRisers Hyderabad in the Playoffs Eliminator on Friday (November 6) and their skipper Virat Kohli wants his side to have a positive approach for the same.

In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB, Kohli said: "I want all of us to be in the same mindset. I promise you that we will have more fun in the next week (Playoffs) than we had in the last two and a half months.”

RCB lost their last four games on the trot but still managed to get through because of their brilliant run in the first half of the tournament. Despite these string of losses, Kohli wants his side to continue in the same fashion.

“It will be unbelievable if we can get into the right mindset and I strongly feel that we are there now,” Kohli further added.

The head coach of the side, Simon Katich, congratulated the side on getting through to the Playoffs.

“Well done on a fantastic achievement, reaching the Playoffs. It’s obviously been a lot of hardwork that we put in.”

The Australian, Katich, wanted the side to look ahead despite their meek finish to the league stage – referring to their upcoming Playoff game against SRH on Friday.

I know the result (of their loss in the final game against Delhi Capitals) wasn’t planned and the finish (of the league stage) wasn’t planned but what’s done is done. All we can look at now is the opportunity that comes to us on Friday and to grab that opportunity.

