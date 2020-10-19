IPL 2020: Who would’ve won if boundary count rule was implemented after first Super Over in MI vs KXIP clash?

In a thrilling encounter, Kings XI Punjab defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash that was decided via a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament.

It may be recalled that the 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand had also ended in a tie after Super Over and the result of the match was finally decided by the boundary count but this rule was not applied during Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab game on Sunday.

The result of WC final had generated a lot of controversies, forcing the ICC to change the rules. As per the new rules, multiple Super Overs will be played until one of the teams scores more runs than the other.

However, if the old boundary count rule would’ve applied in Mumbai versus Punjab game, Mumbai Indians would have won the game easily. MI had scored a total of 24 boundaries (15 fours and 9 sixes) during their innings, while KXIP scored 22 boundaries (14 fours and 8 sixes) while chasing the target set by Rohit Sharma-led side.

Ntoably, both the teams failed to scored a boundary in the first Super Over and even that would’ve been counted.

But the multiple Super Overs allowed KXIP to register a crucial win. The superb bowling by KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami in the first Super over where he successfully defended six runs didn’t go in vain as KXIP finally managed to win the game after second Super Over.