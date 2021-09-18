IPL 2021: Complete list of replacements announced by teams for remainder of season

Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named more replacements for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19.

Delhi Capitals: The Delhi franchise have brought in Ben Dwarshuis to replace England all-rounder Chris Woakes. Australian left-arm pacer Dwarshuis has played 82 T20s and has scalped 100 wickets. The franchise also named left-arm medium pacer Kulwant Khejroliya as replacement for M Siddharth. Khejroliya has represented Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.

Mumbai Indians added Gujarat’s left-arm medium pacer Roosh Kalaria in their squad in place of Mohsin Khan. Kalaria has experiece of 54 first-class matches, 46 List A games and 31 T20s, in which he has picked a total of 271 wickets.

Punjab Kings who had earlier announced Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis as replacement players for Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, added one more player to the list. With Dawid Malan unavailable, South Africa’s Aiden Markram will replace him in the squad.

Rajasthan Royals have added Windies duo, Oshane Thomas and Evin Lewis to the squad. They come in as replacements for Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Thomas, a right-arm pacer, has played 17 T20Is and represented the Royals in the past. Lewis, a left-handed batsman, has played 45 T20Is, scoring 1318 runs at a strike-rate of 158.03. He also has two hundreds and nine fifties to his name. RR had earlier included Tabraiz Shamsi and Glenn Phillips in the squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have picked Bengal medium-pacer Akash Deep to replace injured Washington Sundar. Akash Deep has so far played in 9 first-class matches, 11 List A games and 15 T20s, where he went on to pick 73 wickets combined. RCB had earlier made four replacements to their squad, bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, George Garton and Tim David for Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson and Finn Allen respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought Sherfane Rutherford on board as a replacement for England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. The West Indian, who has played 7 IPL games, had earlier been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.