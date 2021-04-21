IPL 2021: CSK captain MS Dhoni’s parents test COVID-19 positive, admitted in hospital ahead of KKR clash

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni woke up to some bad news on Wednesday (April 21) as his parents – mother Devaki Devi and father Pan Singh – have tested positive for COVID-19. Dhoni’s parents have now been admitted to a private hospital in hometown Ranchi for further treatment.

In an update, Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi said that the oxygen level of Dhoni's parents is stable. "Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable," said the hospital, while providing an update.

The former India captain is currently in a bio-bubble with the Chennai Super Kings franchise in Mumbai. CSK, who failed qualify for the IPL playoffs for the first time in their history, are set to play their fourth game of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni had spent time with family after IPL 2020 in the UAE as he did not feature in any competitive matches before the ongoing season of IPL. Dhoni joined CSK as early as March as he oversaw and led a training camp with domestic players in Chennai. Dhoni and his CSK teammates then headed to Mumbai where they spent 7 days in mandatory quarantine before beginning training for IPL 2021.

All eight IPL franchises are in strict bio-bubble environments across the country even as the Covid-19 cases are surging at an unprecedented pace in the second wave. In the past 24 hours, India has seen over 2.95 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload in India to over 1.56 crore.

KKR share throwback pic

Ahead of the heavyweight encounter, KKR decided to play mind games by sharing a post on their Instagram handle. Varun Chakravarthy, who had an outstanding IPL 2020, picked up MS Dhoni’s wicket twice last season. In the post, Dhoni can be seen getting clean bowled by a delivery from Chakravarthy.

In order to add to the humiliation, KKR made sure that Dhoni's reaction can be clearly seen in the first picture. However, the CSK skipper is an experienced campaigner and his IPL 2021 is unlikely to be affected by such mind games.

The KKR Twitter handle shared the post and gave it a fantastic caption, “From admiring him from the stands at Chepauk, to now...@chakaravarthy29's fairytale continues! #KKR #Dream11IPL #CSKvKKR.”