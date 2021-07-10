IPL 2021: CSK star Suresh Raina makes big statement, says, ‘won’t play in IPL’ if THIS happens

It is no secret that Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni are extremely close to each other. They have not only shared the dressing-room as part of the Indian national team but continue to do so at the Chennai Super Kings. Last year Raina once again gave a testament to the bond the two share. Raina announced his international retirement minutes after Dhoni made his decision public via Instagram post.

With Dhoni turning 40 and out-of-form with the bat, there is massive speculation over his future at the franchise. Raina recently while speaking to News 24 Sports said that he too will not play IPL if Dhoni does not despite having four or five years of cricket still left in him.

“I have four-five years left in me. We have the IPL this year, and then two more teams next year. But I think I’ll play only for CSK till I play. I hope we do well this year. If Dhoni bhaai doesn’t play next season, I too won’t play. We’ve been playing since 2008 (for CSK)… if we win this year then I’ll convince him to play next year too,” Raina said.

“I’ll try my best. If he will not play, then I don’t think I will play for any IPL team.”

After finishing last in 2020, CSK has bounced back this year and is placed second in the now-suspended IPL. They look good to make the playoffs this year as and when the season resumes.

Dhoni has also not been in good form over the past two seasons, despite that the CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has assured the CSK skipper will continue to represent the franchise.