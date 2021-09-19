IPL 2021, CSK vs MI: Opportunity for Robin Uthappa as Chennai Super Kings look for best alternative

The second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to get underway with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the blockbuster clash on Sunday night.

Both the teams boast of a star-studded line-up, but with injuries and now mandataory COVID-quarantine period playing a key role, we take a look at the big names, who might have to sit out.

Mumbai Indians looked the happier side considering this fact as the unit is not facing any injury concern, unlike their opposition Chennai.

Notable absentees from CSK camp

Chennai are facing a series of serious questions with senior players Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo returning from respective injuries. As per latest updates, both the stars are available for slection but will CSK field them in the playing XI is the question, considering they have just recovered.

The Proteas batsman had sustained a groin injury and was forced to remain in the bench for the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League encounters, which also included the final for St Lucia Kings.

Bravo too had faced the same injury and has not been rolling his arms in the matches.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran will be another notable absentee from the Chennai camp after arriving in Dubai on Wednesday and is yet to complete his mandatory six-day quarantine period.

Opportunity for Robin Uthappa

If Du Plessis misses the action, it could open the doors for Kerala batsman Robin Uthappa, who is yet to earn his first cap for the Yellow Army. The right-handed batsman has previously opened the innings and can be considered as the best available opener to kick-start the CSK innings with young Ruturaj Gaikwad.