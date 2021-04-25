हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh after losing to MS Dhoni's side

Virat Kohli a rough day on the pitch as his side endured a crushing 69-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper was also fined Rs 12 lakh after the contest. 

Virat Kohli returns to the dugout after being dismissed against CSK. (IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had a rough day on the field as his side endured a crushing 69-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. If that was not enough the RCB skipper  was also slapped a fine of Rs 12 lakh for maintaing a slow over rate in the contest. 

An official statement in this regard was released by the T20 league. This was the first time Kohli first offence under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences. 

Meanwhile, riding on a superlative show from star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, CSK put a brake on RCB's winning spree and also dislodged them from the top position on the eight-team points table. 

WATCH | Jadeja equals Gayle and Yuvraj's 36-run FEAT in an over, rips apart Purple Cap holder 

As per the existing guidelines, the captain of the erring team is docked Rs 12 lakh in fine on the first instance of slow over-rate.

On the second instance during the season, the fine for the captain is doubled (Rs 24 lakh) while every other member of playing XI is fined 25 per cent of match fee or Rs 6 lakh – whichever is lesser.

When the offence is committed for the third time in a season, the captain has to pay a fee of Rs 30 lakh and serve a one-match ban, while rest of the members of the playing XI are charged with a fine of Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of match fee – whichever is lesser.  

READ | Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni ‘bromance’ at the toss, winning over fans 

This is the fourth instance when a captain has been penalised for maintaing a slow over-rate. MS Dhoni, Rohit Shama, and Eoin Morgan have already broke the required over-rate guidelines one time each and were subsequently fined Rs 12 lakh.   

