IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni has performed better than Eoin Morgan, feels Gautam Gambhir

While MS Dhoni showed signs of redemption in the knockout game against Delhi Capitals, Eoin Morgan registered a duck before KKR sealed a win to set up a final with CSK on Friday (October 15).

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan will be up against MS Dhoni's CSK in the IPL 2021 Final. (Source: Twitter)

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels one shouldn’t compare Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan despite the two players having a similar record with the bat in the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both Dhoni and Morgan have failed to leave a mark with the bat in IPL 2021.

While Dhoni showed signs of redemption in the knockout game against Delhi Capitals, Morgan registered a duck before KKR sealed a win to set up a final with CSK on Friday (October 15). From the batting point of view, Gambhir has rated Morgan’s form as worse when compared to Dhoni’s in IPL 2021.

“He (Morgan) started the tournament batting at number five because he had no form. He keeps pushing himself down and the moment you start pushing yourself down you start putting extra pressure on yourself,” said Gautam Gambhir in a conversation on ESPNcricinfo.

“You can’t compare forms of both the captains because MS hasn’t played international cricket for quite a while and Morgan is playing and is leading England in international cricket as well. From the form point of view, Morgan looks in the worst form as compared to what Dhoni is,” he added.

MS Dhoni-led CSK has won the IPL title thrice and after putting on a dismal show in the 2020 season in UAE, the side made a remarkable comeback this year and some fearless cricket from the franchise has seen Dhoni’s men reach the finals.

On the other hand, Morgan’s side was completely down and out in the India leg as the side had won just two games out of seven. However, travelling to the UAE brought about a change in fortunes.

Venkatesh Iyer’s inclusion provided the much-needed boost to the batting lineup and the Kolkata-based franchise has been playing fearless cricket. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi have done their job too this season.

(with ANI inputs)

