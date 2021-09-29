'I told Pollard that this woke me up': How Mohammed Shami triggered Hardik Pandya in MI vs PBKS clash

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has revealed that after being hit by Punjab Kings bowler Mohammed Shami things changed for him and he decided to finish off the game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter.

Mumbai Indians (MI) put on a clinical show with both bat and the ball as they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets on Tuesday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI chased the target of 136 in 19 overs with the loss of just 4 wickets.

"To be honest, I will give credit to Mohammed Shami as well because the ball I got hit, I told Pollard that this woke me up and this changed things for me. Before that, I was finding it difficult. Over the period of time, I have realised when I make sure that every game, every opportunity is a new opportunity. You can be a hero and can make your team," Hardik told teammate Nathan Coulter-Nile in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I forget what has happened in the past and I make sure to give my 100 per cent," he added.

Hardik Pandya starred with the bat as the all-rounder smashed unbeaten 40* to carry his team over the victory line. Saurabh Tiwary and Kieron Pollard also played important innings of 45 and 15* respectively for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Pollard also scalped two wickets for the defending champions as they restricted PBKS to 135.

"I think it is more about being ready. Adam Milne deserved the right to start us off. He was bowling fast in the warm-up games, so he got the start but we did not get the results we wanted. You have to make sure that you are prepared when you are called to play," Coulter-Nile told Hardik.

Mumbai Indians will next square off against Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Saturday.