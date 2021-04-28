हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: KKR all-rounder Andre Russell's cryptic message with alcohol bottle in hand goes viral, check out

Russell posted a picture of himself holding a bottle of rum and writing alongside, "It's ok to not be 'ok'".

IPL 2021: KKR all-rounder Andre Russell&#039;s cryptic message with alcohol bottle in hand goes viral, check out
KKR all-rounder Andre Russell (Source: Twitter)

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell hasn't quite been his usual explosive self for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After yet another forgettable outing at Ahmedabad on Monday, where the 32-year-old scored just 10 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Jamaican took to Instagram the next day to share a cryptic message with his fans.

The tall right-handed batsman posted a picture of himself holding a bottle of rum and writing alongside, "It's ok to not be 'ok'".

Though Russell's team finally hit winning ways, beating PBKS by five wickets, the West Indian seemed in a sombre mood, captioning his Instagram picture with, "(Drinking emoji) helps all the time."
 

Russell insta

The cricketer has averaged only 19.66 in this edition of the IPL, having crossed the 10-run mark just twice in six innings.

The only time the destructive batsman went berserk was when he hit a 22-ball 54 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). And despite the pyrotechnics, Russell could not guide his side to victory in that match.

