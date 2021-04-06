हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot becomes a chocolate, find out how

The new range of chocolates and beverages (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) have been launched under the brand Copter7 – inspired by the iconic MS Dhoni shot and his shirt number.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni will be endorsing a new brand of chocolates inspired by his 'Helicopter shot'. (Photo: Chennai Super Kings)

Budding cricketers are not the only ones getting inspired by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s iconic helicopter shot as it has now become the inspiration for artisanal chocolates launched on Tuesday (April 6) by food and beverage start-up 7InkBrews, where the former India captain is also a shareholder.

The company based out of Mumbai is founded by Mohit Bhagchandani and co-founded by Adil Mistry and Kunal Patel. The new range of chocolates and beverages (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) have been launched under the brand Copter7 – inspired by the iconic Dhoni shot and his shirt number.

“When you believe so strongly in the vision of a company, it makes the association that much more meaningful. I am truly elated to be a shareholder and brand ambassador for a company like 7Ink Brews,” Dhoni was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the company.

After the brand launch in Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Bangalore, the products will also be launched in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Chandigarh over the next few months.

“Built around the attributes of champion cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and inspired by his signature ‘helicopter shot’, hence the name Copter7,” the press release stated.

“The packaging and labelling is another noteworthy feature, inspired by Dhoni’s different jerseys and their colours.”

Mohit Bhagchandani, founder and managing director said the brand would look to capitalise on Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni’s “undying ‘can't stop, won’t stop’ spirit.”

For the chocolates, the company has teamed up with well-known chocolatier and chef David Belo of Mysore-based craft chocolate brand Naviluna. “Using sustainably-grown cacao sourced from Southern India, these bean-to-bar chocolates are all-organic, vegan and GMO-free, allowing you to appreciate the qualities of the Indian cacao bean in its full glory,” the company stated.

Tags:
IPL 2021Chennai Super KingsMS Dhoni
