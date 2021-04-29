IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s parents recover from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

There was some good news in store for Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Thursday (April 29), whose parents have recovered from COVID-19. Dhoni’s mother Devaki Devi and father Pan Singh were discharged from a private hospital in Ranchi, where they were undergoing treatment since last week.

It is understood that Dhoni’s parents were discharged after they showed no signs of health problems following their negative COVID-19 test results. In a photo, Dhoni’s father Pan Singh was seen on a wheelchair accompanied by Devaki Devi as the couple made their way out of the private hospital in Ranchi.

Dhoni’s parents were admitted to Pule Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi on April 20 after testing positive for the dreaded coronavirus. The hospital had said on April 21 that their oxygen levels were stable.

Dhoni continued to represent CSK in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He was in Mumbai when the news of his parents testing positive for Covid-19 emerged.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had informed the media last week, saying Dhoni had told him last week that the situation back in Ranchi was under control. The former New Zealand opener said that CSK players and support staff were aware of Dhoni’s situation and stressed that the franchise was offering support to their skipper.

“I had a talk with MS and the situation is under control for now. We will monitor the situation for the next few days,” Fleming had said last week.

“It is a tough time for everybody, especially in India at the moment. We are spending quite a lot of time talking about care in the wider group of friends and family. We have that responsibility to ensure MS has the support that he needs. We hope his family recovers quickly.”

Dhoni on Wednesday led Chennai Super Kings to an emphatic victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Dhoni’s side have managed to win 5 out of their first 6 matches in IPL 2021 and are on top of the points table.