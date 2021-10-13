हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals aim for 'clarity of mind' against Kolkata Knight Riders, says coach Mohammed Kaif

The Delhi Capitals face Kolkata Knight Riders this Wednesday (October 13), the winner of this battle will go to the IPL 2021 finals where they will the great Chennai Super Kings. Delhi capitals assist coach Mohammad Kaif advises his team to play with a cool head and don’t take much pressure.

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals aim for &#039;clarity of mind&#039; against Kolkata Knight Riders, says coach Mohammed Kaif
Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals will be in action against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2021 Qualifier 2. (Source: Twitter)

Ahead of the all-important Qualifier 2 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has said that the team will have to stay claim under pressure. Delhi have suffered back-to-back losses including the loss to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. As they gear up for the clash with KKR at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah for a place in the IPL 2021 Final, Kaif said though every game in IPL is a pressure game, Wednesday's match will be a different challenge.

"It's a big day tomorrow. It's all about how we handle the pressure. Every game is a pressure game in the IPL, but this game is a different challenge for us. We have to stay calm and keep a steady mind under pressure. Clarity of mind will be very important for us," the Delhi Capitals quoted him as saying in a release on Tuesday.

Kaif said that the Delhi Capitals will have to rise from their four-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Sunday. "We have played well in this tournament. We finished at the top of the table in the league phase. We have played good cricket in this tournament. We have had back-to-back losses, but now it's all about coming back. We have to rise after defeat in our game against KKR. And we have players who can win matches. There`s a lot of experienced and in-form players."

The former India star said the Delhi franchise will take confidence from its previous success against KKR.

"We have played all the KKR bowlers in the past and we have had success against the team. We defeated them in the first half of the tournament. We lost to KKR in the UAE phase of the tournament, but we were in control in some parts of that match as well. However, in the next match, both teams will be under the same pressure as both sides are playing for a spot in the Final," signed off Kaif.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi CapitalsKolkata Knight RidersIPL 2021Mohammed Kaif
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Is Sunil Narine the X-factor KKR needed before the qualifier against DC?

Must Watch

PT11M42S

Durga Puja: New 'Burj Khalifa' in middle of which Indian city draws huge crowds - Know here