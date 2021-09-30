'Hypocrisy at its best': Delhi Capitals owner slams Eoin Morgan over R Ashwin incident

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal extended his support to his team's senior spinner R Ashwin, who has embroiled himself in a new controversy in the ongoing Indian Premier League. While Jindal is not the only one who has backed Ashwin, but other's including the game's greatest spinner Shane Warne has labelled his action as "disgraceful".

The incident, which sparked the controversy, took place in the IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, which the latter won by three wickets. During the 19th over of the Delhi innings, Ashwin combined with skipper Rishabh Pant and stole a quick single after the ball hit the wicketkeeper-batter's arm and deflected away.

However the incident was not welcomed by KKR skipper Eoin Morgan, who also involved in a verbal spat with the spinner after he was dismissed in the 20th over.

Jindal called Morgan a 'hypocrite' and reminded him of England's World Cup heroics, where fans witnessed something similar.

"So when the ball ricochets off Ben Stokes for 4 additional runs which single handedly allows England to win the 50 over World Cup there are no issues? But when Ash takes an extra run the world goes crazy? Hypocrisy at its best – fully behind you," tweeted the Delhi Capitals owner.

Delhi Capitals, who are second on the points table, will lock horns against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday. While KKR will take on Punjab Kings on Friday.