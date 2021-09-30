IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin says ‘stood up for myself’ after ugly spat with KKR’s Eoin Morgan

Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has put out a long thread explaining his actions against Kolkata Knight Riders in a IPL 2021 clash on Tuesday (September 28). Ashwin has been criticised by the likes of Shane Warne and Dinesh Karthik for opting to go for an extra run after the ball deflected off his bat.

During the course of the Delhi innings, Ashwin along with his skipper Rishabh Pant stole a run after the ball ricocheted of the spinner’s bat and went in another direction. However, the smartness shown in the field by the Delhi Capitals duo was not welcomed by KKR seamer Tim Southee and captain Eoin Morgan, who was then seen exchanging verbal volleys with Ashwin.

Here is the video of the ugly spat between the two:

While the game’s greatest spinner Shane Warne termed the incident as ‘disgraceful’ and slammed Ashwin for his outburst, Virender Sehwag formed a different opinion and reminded Morgan of England's controversial World Cup triumph.

“1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

2. Will I run if I see it!? Of course I will and I am allowed to. 3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT,” Ashwin wrote in the first of his long thread.

“4. Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves. In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory. What’s even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here!

“To all the ‘Cricket is a gentleman’s game’ fans in the house’: There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non striker can break your career,” Ashwin continued.

“Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere. Give your heart and soul on the field and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over. The above is the only ‘spirit of the game’ I understand,” Ashwin concluded.

It was a fitting reply to both KKR captain Eoin Morgan as well as the likes of Warne, who have questioned Ashwin’s ‘sportsmanship spirit’.