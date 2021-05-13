हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2021: RCB finally win T20 league as per THIS method!

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have often found themselves on the recieving end, finally got their hands on the coveted Indian Premier League silverware. 

IPL 2021: RCB finally win T20 league as per THIS method!
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have often found themselves on the recieving end, finally got their hands on the coveted Indian Premier League silverware. This was made possible by a RCB fan and Reddit user Adish Jain, who ran a simulation script to find the IPL 2021 winner.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases in India and players from different franchises testing positive, BCCI had very little choice but to postpone the league indefinitely. But Jain couldn’t wait for the resumption of the league and decided to run a simulation program to find the winner. 

The model factors taken into account to run the simulation on a ball-by-ball basis are different types of pitches, match-ups and recent form and record of teams and players. 

“I made a Python program to simulate an entire season of the IPL (excluding the playoffs) using past data, predictive analysis, and randomization techniques. I mainly wanted to share this because there are some really interesting scenarios in the scorecards or some epic batting collapses, also I think RCB fans will like this one,” he wrote on Reddit

“I extracted each player’s past five years’ data for batsmen and bowlers. What kind of runs a batsman scored – singles, doubles, fours or sixes – what kind of runs the bowlers leaked, against what bowling did a batsman thrive, when they scored their runs – powerplay, middle overs or death – what mode of dismissal bowlers dismissed batsmen the most with and vice-versa how batsmen got out. This includes detailed data such as frequency of wides or no balls or the average catches taken by a player in a game,” Jain was quoted as saying in a report on Wisden.com

Here is how the league stage ended: 

The Playoffs:

Qualifier 1 – DC v RCB (RCB won)
Eliminator – CSK v PBKS (PBKS won)
Qualifier 2 – PBKS v DC (DC won)

Final – DC v RCB (RCB won) 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Royal Challengers BangaloreIPL 2021
Next
Story

Rishabh Pant receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, updates fans on Instagram

Must Watch

PT9M

Bollywood Breaking: Sunny Leone's 40th year, still feels like young!