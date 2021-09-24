हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Sara Tendulkar wishes younger brother and MI all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar on his birthday, see pics

Sara Tendulkar, who is rumoured to be dating Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill, posted a couple of unseen pictures of Arjun from their childhood in an Instagram story wishing her younger brother.

IPL 2021: Sara Tendulkar wishes younger brother and MI all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar on his birthday, see pics
Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, daughter Sara and son Arjun. (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians all-rounder and son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun, turned 22 on Friday (September 24). The Mumbai all-rounder is currently in UAE with the MI squad with his father Sachin as the mentor of the side. Elder sister Sara wished Arjun in her own unique way through an Instagram story.

Sara Tendulkar, who is rumoured to be dating Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill, posted a couple of unseen pictures of Arjun from their childhood in an Instagram story wishing her younger brother. “Happy 22nd to my favourite person” and “Love you big much” were the two captions with Sara’s pictures.

Check unseen pictures of Arjun Tendulkar posted by sister Sara here...

Sara Tendulkar with brother Arjun. (Source: Instagram)

Sara Tendulkar with brother Arjun. (Source: Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar recently took out some time to enjoy at the beach in UAE with his son Arjun Tendulkar, who was picked by MI in the auction ahead of IPL 2021.

On Tuesday (September 21), Sachin took to Instagram to share pics with Arjun and the father-son duo can be seen chilling out at the beach. The colourful post showed Sachin wearing a yellow T-shirt, while Arjun, who is a pacer, chose to wear a red cut-sleeved T-shirt. In the background, one can see a blue ocean.

Interestingly, the Master Blaster posted his pics with a witty caption as it read, “With my SONshine! #beach#sea#fatherson#abudhabi.”

Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auctions earlier this year for Rs 20 lakh. The Mumbai all-rounder is yet to feature in any game for the defending champions in the T20 league so far.

On Thursday, the five-time champions MI succumbed to their second successive defeat in IPL 2021 since the league resumed in the UAE. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated MI by seven wickets with 29 balls to spare to push Rohit Sharma’s side to fifth place on the IPL 2021 points table.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Arjun TendulkarSara TendulkarSachin tendulkarMumbai Indians
Next
Story

Yuvraj Singh shows off his Rolls Royce, Kevin Pietersen says THIS to ‘pie-chucker’

Must Watch

PT14M54S

DNA: What is special in PM Modi's Air India One?