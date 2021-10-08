IPL 2021 to witness 4 teams in action together for first time in history as MI face SRH and DC take on RCB

The second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is drawing to a close with the Playoffs set to get underway on Sunday (October 10). For the first time in the 14-year history of the T20 league, there will be four teams in action together at the same time – 730pm onwards – with Mumbai Indians taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad while Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore.

DC and RCB have already booked their Playoff berths, so it’s an inconsequential game for Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli’s side but Rohit Sharma’s MI still have a outside chance of qualifying if they can thrash SRH by a huge margin. Since the tournament is at a crucial stage and all eyes will be on the final day, the last two games will be played concurrently giving fans a double dose of excitement and edge-of-the-seat action.

Where to watch?

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals: Star Sports 1 (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD+HD), Select 1 (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians: Star Sports 2 (SD+HD), Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 SD, Star Maa Gold, Star Vijay Super, Star Suvarna Plus, & Star Gold Select (SD+HD)