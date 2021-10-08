हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 to witness 4 teams in action together for first time in history as MI face SRH and DC take on RCB

DC and RCB have already booked their Playoff berths, so it’s an inconsequential game for Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli’s side but Rohit Sharma’s MI still have a outside chance of qualifying if they can thrash SRH by a huge margin.

IPL 2021 to witness 4 teams in action together for first time in history as MI face SRH and DC take on RCB
IPL 2021 will witness first-ever concurrent matches on Friday (October 8).

The second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is drawing to a close with the Playoffs set to get underway on Sunday (October 10). For the first time in the 14-year history of the T20 league, there will be four teams in action together at the same time – 730pm onwards – with Mumbai Indians taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad while Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore.

DC and RCB have already booked their Playoff berths, so it’s an inconsequential game for Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli’s side but Rohit Sharma’s MI still have a outside chance of qualifying if they can thrash SRH by a huge margin. Since the tournament is at a crucial stage and all eyes will be on the final day, the last two games will be played concurrently giving fans a double dose of excitement and edge-of-the-seat action.

By the end of Friday – IPL 2021 will have the top 4 contenders who will compete at the playoffs for the coveted title. Mumbai Indians will look to guarantee themselves a playoff spot as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, both qualified teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals face-off in Dubai for a thrilling match teasing fans on what they can expect during playoffs.

Where to watch?

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals: Star Sports 1 (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD+HD), Select 1 (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians: Star Sports 2 (SD+HD), Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 SD, Star Maa Gold, Star Vijay Super, Star Suvarna Plus, & Star Gold Select (SD+HD)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Mumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreDelhi Capitals
Next
Story

IPL 2021 SRH vs MI: Mission Impossible for Mumbai Indians? What MI need to qualify for Playoff

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Hearing in the Supreme Court in Lakhimpur violence case today