IPL 2021: Kohli, ABD leave inspirational message for Delhi kid recovering from serious heart disorder - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore duo AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are enjoying a great campaign in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise currently sits at the second position in the eight-team points table with five wins from six clashes.

As RCB prepares for their next clash against Punjab Kings, RCB's iconic duo - Kohli and De Villiers - joined together to send a heart-warming message for a Delhi kid, who recently underwent a heart surgery in Boston.

In the video message, which was tweeted by the official account of Blood Donors India, the pair commended the resilence of the child and prayed for his well-being.

“Hi Priyanshu, Hope you are doing well now. I heard about your operation. I just want to say you’ve been strong through it and very brave. You’ve gotten over the first hurdle and you will recover soon and you will be back in India in no time,” Virat Kohli said.

AB de Villiers then continued and said, ” From my side I just want to say you really inspire us. Everything you’ve been through has been a very big challenge for you. And I want to congratulate you for being so strong and for being so motivated through this whole process. I hope everything goes well and you be strong enough to make it to your homeland.”

A child, Priyanshu, from Delhi, had a very serious heart disorder, and had to be operated by Dr. Sitaram Emani in Boston. @crowngaurav from @BloodDonorsIn worked for 3 yrs to collect the money from donors. The boy is now safe, after surgery. Watch this video! #RCB #IPL pic.twitter.com/ji39Gm9h3M — Blood Donors India (@BloodDonorsIn) April 29, 2021

After clinching a nail-biting victory against Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter, RCB skipper Kohli said that the luxury of having depth in the bowling department is faring well for the team this season. Kohli had used seven bowlers in the game and also had the option of handing the ball to all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.