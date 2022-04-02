IPL 2022: 3 Players to avoid in fantasy teams for GT vs DC game, check names here

Gujrata Titans (GT) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in March 10 of IPL 2022 in the second game of the Saturday double-header on April 2.

Both GT and DC are coming to this game with wins in their first matches.

GT managed to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the first match of the competition while DC beat MI in their opening contest of the season.

Before you pick your fantasy teams, we are alerting you to not pick these 3 players. Who are they? Look below to find out:

Anrich Nortje

There is no doubt that the South African pacer can easily make it into the DC starting XI. He is among the priority players and was retained by DC ahead of the auctions last year. But do not pick him in your fantasy XI because he is unavailable for the first three matches of the tournament due to injury. Cricket South Africa have done all tests on him after he was ruled out of several international assignments due to back injury. But he is still under rehabilitation and DC won't hurry him to play.

Mandeep Singh

There is a big chance that Mandeep Singh may not play the second game vs GT as he failed in the first game and there is a lot of talent that is waiting in the wings including Safaraz Khan who has been in a very good form in domestic cricket. Picking Mandeep could be a costly affair in that regard.

Vijay Shankar

The Gujarat Titans all-rounder is a good choice but with Hardik Pandya already there and with a better skillset, Shankar can be avoided. He will bat deep down the order and does not have the reputation to finish games. His power hitting has been on decline too.