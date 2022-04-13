Delhi Capitals have been dealing with injury issues in their squad ever since the IPL 2022 got underway. First South African pacer Anrich Nortje was unavailable for the initial games and now Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is yet to recover from injury he suffered on the tour to Pakistan.

Mitchell Marsh was bought by the DC for Rs 6.5 crore during the IPL 2022 mega auction. The Australian was the ‘Player of the match’ during his team’s T20 World Cup 2021 final win.

It was initially expected that DC would replace him but they opted to integrate him in their squad so that he could continue his rehabilitation in India.

DC’s head coach and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting previously had stated the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 10 as Marsh’s possible date of return but he didn’t feature in that now.

Now, their troubles have been compounded as it has been revealed that Marsh is still some way from making a full recovery and is expected to miss the next 3 to 4 matches. “Mitch is still being assessed. There’s some time before our next game, so we may get a clearer idea closer to that,” a source in the know was quoted as saying by ‘The Telegraph’.

Meanwhile, when it comes to all-rounders, more the merrier, feels Delhi Capitals’ Shardul Thakur, who feels that multi-skilled cricketers become key when specialists fail in one department. The Capitals have all-rounders in abundance including the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mandeep Singh and Thakur himself.

“We have great depth in our batting. The more all-rounders are there, the better it is for any team in T20s. If we lose quick wickets at the top, then the role of the players batting at 6,7 & 8 becomes important,” Thakur was quoted as saying in a DC media release.

Thakur, who has made vital contributions with ball and bat in the ongoing IPL so far, said he aims to make an impact in every match. “The environment within the team is quite good. There are a lot of youngsters in the team and we are all friends as we've been playing together for some time. I like to make an impact in every match I play and that’s why I play with a lot of energy,” Thakur said.

The Delhi Capitals are currently placed sixth in the league table having won two of their four matches.