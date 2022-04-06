BREAKING: Great news for Delhi Capitals as THESE two top stars available for next game

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals are currently in the middle of the table after a couple of games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, with a win and a loss to their name so far. After a fantastic win in their opening match against the Mumbai Indians, DC slumped to a disappointing loss in their last match against Gujarat Titans. Now ahead of their third match against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 7), there is some great news for Delhi Capitals as two of their top foreign recruits David Warner and Anrich Nortje are expected to be available.

Warner, who arrived in India a few days back, is out of quarantine while Nortje who has been recovering from injury are both available for next match against LSG. The good news was confirmed by DC assistant coach Shane Watson.

“Warner is out of quarantine and available for the next match. Nortje has been going well and passed his latest fitness test yesterday as well and should be available for next game,” Watson told the media during a virtual media conference ahead of match against LSG on Wednesday (April 6).

There is, however, injury concerns surrounding Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who is yet to fully recover from injury. “Mitch has also been progressing well and needs to clear one more fitness test before we can consider him for selection,” Watson informed.

South African pacer Nortje has been recovering from back and hip injuries suffered last year. In IPL 2021, Nortje picked up 12 wickets in 8 games at an average of just 15.58.

While Australia’s Mitch Marsh was bought by the Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in February. He was ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan last month due to a hip flexor injury.

However, with most foreign players now available for DC they are now facing a problem of plenty according to Watson. “The biggest challenge in the next few games will be picking the final playing XI. We now have to decide the final side depending on the oppositions and the prevailing and that will be a big task,” Watson said.

Talking about the upcoming clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Watson said that KL Rahul will be a dangerous player while former DC pacer Avesh Khan will also be one to watch out for. “LSG have built a very strong team in their first season. KL Rahul when he gets going can be really dangerous and Quinton de Kock also looks ready to fire. I played a little bit with Deepak Hooda during my playing days with Rajasthan Royals and he has great skills.

“The have great firepower in bowling as well led by Avesh Khan. DC players know Avesh very well and we’ll look to tap into some of the weaknesses in Avesh’s bowling,” Watson added.