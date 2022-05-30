हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: BCCI announces HUGE prize money for ground staff at six venues - details here

BCCI president Jay Shah announced a handsome reward for the curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season.  

IPL 2022: BCCI announces HUGE prize money for ground staff at six venues - details here
File image (Source: Twitter)

The Indian cricket board has announced prize money of Rs 1.25 crore for curators and groundsmen across the six venues that hosted the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2022 edition. The announcement of the bonus payment to the ground staff was made by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah in a tweet on Monday. IPL 2022 concluded on Sunday after Gujarat Titans (GT) were crowned champions as they defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In his tweet, Shah called them the unsung heroes and the men who gave the best games in IPL 2022.

"I'm pleased to announce prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season," Jay Shah wrote in his tweet.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic protocols, the group stage of IPL 2022 was held in four venues -- the Brabourne and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, which shared 70 matches between them. The playoffs matches were held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- with both hosting two matches apiece.

"We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like to thank each one of them for their hard work. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune 12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium," Shah wrote.

In the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad, Hardik Pandya led from the front with an all-round performance which powered Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title after a clinical 7-wicket victory.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022BCCIJay ShahIPL
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Brett Lee REVEALS how Umran Malik can bowl even quicker

Must Watch

PT7M35S

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Now, Mankirt Aulakh gets threats