Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who is head coach of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has decided to step down from his position as he is going to take up the head coach position of the England cricket team. McCullum delivered the msg during the team meeting after KKR's win against Mumbai Indians.

“He informed us that he won’t be part of KKR going ahead as he will be taking up a job as England cricket team coach. He informed us during a team meeting a few days ago,” a KKR insider was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

McCullum will be coaching a national side for the first time. The Kiwi coach has the experience of 101 Test matches to his name. McCullum is coaching KKR since 2020, he is also coaching Trinbago Knight Riders, in the Caribbean Premier League. However, the New Zealander will complete this season of IPL as the coach.

McCullum's first job as England coach will be home series against New Zealand. England is going through a transition period in the Test format as they recently declared Ben Stokes as their captain after Joe Root left the position.