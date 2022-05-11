हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Big blow for KKR as Brendon McCullum set to step down from head coach position, says report

McCullum will be coaching a national side for the first time. Former Kiwi cricketer has the experience of 101 Test matches to his name. 

IPL 2022: Big blow for KKR as Brendon McCullum set to step down from head coach position, says report
Source/Twitter

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who is head coach of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has decided to step down from his position as he is going to take up the head coach position of the England cricket team. McCullum delivered the msg during the team meeting after KKR's win against Mumbai Indians. 

“He informed us that he won’t be part of KKR going ahead as he will be taking up a job as England cricket team coach. He informed us during a team meeting a few days ago,” a KKR insider was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

McCullum will be coaching a national side for the first time. The Kiwi coach has the experience of 101 Test matches to his name. McCullum is coaching KKR since 2020, he is also coaching Trinbago Knight Riders, in the Caribbean Premier League. However, the New Zealander will complete this season of IPL as the coach.  

McCullum's first job as England coach will be home series against New Zealand. England is going through a transition period in the Test format as they recently declared Ben Stokes as their captain after Joe Root left the position.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Brendon McCullumKKRKolkata Knight RidersKKR head coachKKR coach McCullum
Next
Story

IPL 2022: CSK's Maheesh Theekshana reveals how MS Dhoni inspired him

Must Watch

PT3M30S

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray receives death threats