It was a day of Kuldeeps in IPL 2022 on Sunday. In the afternoon game, it was Kuldeep Yadav who scalped three wickets to guide DC to win over KKR and in the evening a young debutant from Madhya Pradesh named Kuldeep Sen pulled off a thrilling win for Rajasthan Royals over Lucknow Super Giants.

On debut, Kuldeep defended 15 off the last over against an in-form Marcus Stoinis, who had smashed Prasidh Krishna for 19 runs and 15 in the over before.

Sen gave 11 and it turned out to be a match-winning effort from the youngster.

Lucknow, chasing 166, could manage only 162/8 in the end.

Here's how RR fans reacted to Kuldeep Sen's effort:

Kartik Tyagi last year. Kuldeep Sen this year. #LoveToSee Rajasthan Royals trust their young ones for the 20th over. #IPL2022 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 10, 2022

Ayush Badoni. Sai Sudarshan, Jitesh Sharma and now Kuldeep Sen. Just some of the newcomers dazzling this year. What a fantastic crop of new players. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 10, 2022

Another young Indian fast bowler steps into the limelight. And he looks good does Kuldeep Sen — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2022