Kuldeep Sen

IPL 2022: 'Calm' Kuldeep Sen helps RR pull off thrilling win over LSG, check fans' reactions here

On debut, Kuldeep defended 15 off the last over against an in-form Marcus Stoinis, who had smashed Prasidh Krishna for 19 runs and 15 in the over before. 

IPL 2022: &#039;Calm&#039; Kuldeep Sen helps RR pull off thrilling win over LSG, check fans&#039; reactions here
Source: Twitter

It was a day of Kuldeeps in IPL 2022 on Sunday. In the afternoon game, it was Kuldeep Yadav who scalped three wickets to guide DC to win over KKR and in the evening a young debutant from Madhya Pradesh named Kuldeep Sen pulled off a thrilling win for Rajasthan Royals over Lucknow Super Giants

Sen gave 11 and it turned out to be a match-winning effort from the youngster. 

Lucknow, chasing 166, could manage only 162/8 in the end. 

Here's how RR fans reacted to Kuldeep Sen's effort: 

Kuldeep SenIPL 2022RR vs LSGMarcus Stoinisrajasthan royals
