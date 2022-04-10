हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

Who is Rajasthan Royals' new pacer Kuldeep Sen? Check all details HERE

Checkout all the details about Rajasthan Royals new pacer Kuldeep Sen

Who is Rajasthan Royals&#039; new pacer Kuldeep Sen? Check all details HERE
Source: Twitter

IPL 2022: The Rajasthan Royals dropped youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal for their clash against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday (April 10). Jaiswal was dropped from the eleven against LSG at the Wankhede to make space for a newcomer, Kuldeep Sen.

RR management picked up the young right-arm fast bowler for a price tag of Rs 20 Lakhs from the IPL 2022 mega auction. The 25-year-old made his T20 debut against Mumbai in 2019 and has the experience of playing for the domestic Madhya Pradesh state cricket team.

Kuldeep Sen's T20 stats so far

Wicket - 12

Matches - 18

Economy rate - 8.20

The Rewa-born bowler has a big chance to showcase his talent in the most competitive T20 league in the world, IPL. Kuldeep's best figures so far are 3/25, which he will surely look to improve this season with the Rajasthan Royals.

Coming to the RR's IPL campaign, the season so far have been fairly good for the Royals with 2 wins out of the 3 games they have played. The Sanju Samson-led side will surely look to make a mark this season with the potential they got within the squad.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Kuldeep Senrajasthan royalsIPLIndian Premier League
Next
Story

R Ashwin just got 'retired out'. Know about interesting rule here

Must Watch

PT5M58S

Viral Video : This video of Indore Police is going viral, the power of the police was shown to the Dabangg