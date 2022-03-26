हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni sets Twitter on fire with blazing fifty, check reactions

MS Dhoni returned to IPL cricket with a blazing fifty in opening IPL 2022 match versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). 

IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni sets Twitter on fire with blazing fifty, check reactions
Source: Twitter

Dhoni came in to bat at number 7 when CSK were 67/5 in the 11th over and from there he started building the innings before launching an attack on the opposition. 

KKR got off to a great start with wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Soon the likes of Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube. 

The came Dhoni to the middle amid a huge uproar from the crowd. Initially he struggled as he was playing after six months in a professional cricket match. 

However, once he got his eye in, Dhoni started playing his strokes and finding gaps as well. 

Thanks to his shots, CSK smashed 47 in the last 3 overs to take the total to 131/5. 

Here's how twitter reacted: 

CricketIPL 2022MS DhoniCSK vs KKR
