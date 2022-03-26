IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni sets Twitter on fire with blazing fifty, check reactions

MS Dhoni returned to IPL cricket with a blazing fifty in opening IPL 2022 match versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Dhoni came in to bat at number 7 when CSK were 67/5 in the 11th over and from there he started building the innings before launching an attack on the opposition.
KKR got off to a great start with wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Soon the likes of Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube.
The came Dhoni to the middle amid a huge uproar from the crowd. Initially he struggled as he was playing after six months in a professional cricket match.
However, once he got his eye in, Dhoni started playing his strokes and finding gaps as well.
Thanks to his shots, CSK smashed 47 in the last 3 overs to take the total to 131/5.
Here's how twitter reacted:
