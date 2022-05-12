MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on arch-rivals Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in a do-or-die contest at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. CSK need to win all their remaining games to stay alive in the playoffs race while MI are already out of the competition. Dhoni and co. are coming into this game on the back of a confidence-boosting win against Delhi Capitals while Mumbai faced a defeat against KKR in their last game.

Talking about the team changes, Mumbai who have nothing to lose will look to test their bench strength. MI have struggled in the season as there was no balance in the squad. All-rounders like Kieron Pollard and Daniel Sams have failed miserably this season. MI team mangement can look at Arjun Tendulkar for tonight's game.

On the other hand, CSK will go unchanged in the do-or-die match. Devon Conway's form was a big boost for the defending champions. Mukesh Choudhary will look to repeat his heroics from the last time MI faced CSK. Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali's form in the middle order will be crucial for Chennai to beat five-time champions.

Predicted Playing XI for CSK vs MI

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh/Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Arjun Tendulkar, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Karthikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis