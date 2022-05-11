11 May 2022, 23:10 PM DC beat RR by 8 wickets Mitchell Marsh's 89 runs knock followed by David Warner's fifty helped Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. With their sixth win of the season, DC stay alive in the race for playoffs.

11 May 2022, 23:03 PM Chahal finally strikes, removes Marsh Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Marsh miss out on a well deserved hundred by 11 runs as he was sent back by Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal for 89. Marsh went for a sweep shot, top edges it towards short fine leg, where Kuldeep Sen took a simple catch. DC captain Rishabh Pant has joined Warner to complete the formalities.

11 May 2022, 22:27 PM Fifty for Mitchell Marsh Delhi Capitals batsman Mitchell Marsh is back in form with a brilliant fifty against Rajasthan Royals. Marsh completed fifty in 38 balls with the help of five sixes and two boundaries. Marsh and Warner are taking DC towards their sixth win of the season.

11 May 2022, 22:07 PM Warner, Marsh steady DC's innings after Bharat's wicket Delhi Capitals opening batsman David Warner and number three Mitchell Marsh are driving the chase after Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult strike in the first over of the innings. Boult removed Bharat for a duck on the second ball of the innings.

11 May 2022, 21:23 PM Delhi Capitals restrict Rajasthan Royals to 160/6​ After a brilliant batting display by R Ashwin, Delhi Capitals pulled back things to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 160/6. Devdutt was the second-highest scorer with 48 runs to his name. For DC, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje and Mitchell Marsh picked two wickets each.

11 May 2022, 20:58 PM Delhi Capitals bounce back, RR four down RR captain Sanju Samson was sent back by DC pacer Anrich Nortje for 6. Samson miss-hits a length ball by Nortje to hand a simple catch to Sharul Thakur at mid-wicket. Riyan Parag joins Devdutt Padikkal at the crease. RR will be aiming around 170.

11 May 2022, 20:46 PM R Ashwin departs after 50, Marsh takes second wicket A brilliant innings by R Ashwin comes to an end as Mitchell Marsh takes his second wicket of the match. Marsh bowls a slower one, Ashwin goes for a chip shot over Warner's head. Warner takes a superb catch running backwards. Ashwin scored 50 runs in 38 balls with the help of two sixes and four boundaries. Captain Sanju Samson joined Devdutt Padikkal in the middle.

11 May 2022, 20:13 PM Marsh provides breakthrough, Jaiswal departs Mitchell Marsh removed Yashasvi Jaiswal on 19 to break the 2nd wicket partnership of 43 runs between him and R Ashwin. Jaiswal never found the rhythm as he played a run-a-ball innings, with a six and a four to his name. Marsh followed Jaiswal with a bouncer to cramp him, the southpaw ends up lofting the ball towards the square leg where Lalit Yadav took a simple catch.

11 May 2022, 20:06 PM R Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal drive Rajasthan After the wicket of Jos Buttler in the powerplay, R Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal are taking Rajasthan's innings forward. Ashwin is playing at strike rate of 144 while Jaiswal is playing a run-a-ball innings. For Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Marsh are bowling

11 May 2022, 19:45 PM Buttler departs for 7 A rare failure for Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler as Delhi Capitals' Chetan Sakariya removes him in the 3rd over of the game for 7. Seam-up ball by Chetan moves in a bit. Jos goes for a big shot straight down the ground but fails to connect. Shardul Thakur takes an easy catch at mid-on.

11 May 2022, 19:11 PM Pitch report by Graeme Swann It's a fairly good pitch, even covering off grass apart from one or two areas. It's rock hard but very, very dry and just a few inches to the side, there's grass. So one ball will spin and one ball will go straight through. I think it will be very tricky to bat later on. If I were to win the toss, without a doubt I would bat first, try and post 15-160 which could be a very good total. All in all, good pitch upfront, spin later on.

11 May 2022, 19:07 PM Team News Rajasthan Royals Shimron Hetmyer - Out Rassie van der Dussen - In Delhi Capitals Ripal Patel, Khaleel Ahmed - Out Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya - In

11 May 2022, 19:05 PM Both team captains at the toss Sanju Samson: We dont mind (batting first), would love to put up a good score here. We have one change. Rassie comes in place of Hetty (Hetmyer). We have been playing some good cricket and we would like to continue with that. Looks like a good surface, might be a bit sticky to start with but we are okay with it. Rishabh Pant: We gonna bowl first. The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on, we will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive. We can hold more in the middle overs and that's something we are looking forward to. Anything around 140-160 would be a good total. We have two changes. Lalit Yadav comes in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya comes in for Khaleel Ahmed.

11 May 2022, 19:04 PM Playing XI Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen Delhi Capitals David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

11 May 2022, 19:02 PM Toss Report Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 58th match of IPL 2022 here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

11 May 2022, 18:17 PM Dream 11 for RR vs DC match Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant Batters: David Warner (VC), Rovman Powell, Yashasvi Jaiswal All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ravichandran Ashwin Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna Captain: Jos Buttler Vice-Captain: David Warner

11 May 2022, 17:39 PM IPL 2022 RR vs DC Predicted Playing XI RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Jimmy Neesham/Rassie van der Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen DC Probable XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje