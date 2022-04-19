Delhi Capitals' in-form opener David Warner has shared a heartfelt image of his daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae getting emotional after the Australian stalwart was dismissed on 66 in the chase of Royal Challengers Bangalore's 189 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16.

The Capitals lost the game by 16 runs as their innings floundered following Warner's dismissal. The image posted by Warner on Instagram shows one of his daughters unable to hold back her tears, while the other watches in shock as the father walks back to the dressing room.

Giving his assessment of the situation, Warner wrote late on Monday, "God bless, they (daughters) now understand the game very much and feel it. So lucky to have my kids know what we do, but more importantly, it teaches them that you can't always win. We all give 100 per cent every time we walk onto that field, no matter what. #cricket #passion #ipl."

Warner was going great guns, having scored a fiery 38-ball 66 embellished with four boundaries and five maximums before he was trapped LBW by Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had said following the loss that Warner had come under tremendous pressure as runs dried up at the other end, which forced him to play some strokes he would never have played if runs were coming from his partners.

Warner tried to play the switch-hit, which he didn't quite connect and was out LBW, much to the relief of RCB. However, as the cameras focused on his daughters, they were seen getting emotional.