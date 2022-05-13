हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

IPL 2022: 'Frustrated' Virat Kohli walks back after dismissed in RCB vs PBKS contest, WATCH

The runs were flowing off Kohli's bat on Friday very smoothly and quickly he was on 20 off 14 balls with two fours and 1 six. 

IPL 2022: &#039;Frustrated&#039; Virat Kohli walks back after dismissed in RCB vs PBKS contest, WATCH
Source/Twitter

When Virat Kohli came to bat in Match 60 of IPL 2022 between RCB and Punjab Kings

The runs were flowing off his bat smoothly and quickly he was on 20 off 14 balls with two fours and 1 six. 

But then came that wretched ball again cutting his innings short yet again. 

Kohli was backing away an Rabada bowled a short length delivery. That cramped him for room but Kohli went on to play the one-legged pull, the ball however brushed the glove and then went to to Chahar after rubbing his thigh pad, at short fine. Chahar completed the catch and ended the innings. 

While going back, Kohli was an angry man. But this anger was directed towards his own luck. He looked up to the heaves and yelled. And it appeared as if he said "What else do you want me to do?"

Watch:

