The Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings is always full of action on the field. Faf du Plessis-led RCB stunned defending IPL champions CSK by 13 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (May 5).

But there was plenty of action off the field and in the stands as well in Pune. During the 11th over of the CSK chase, a girl in the stands got down on her knees and proposed to her boyfriend with a ring, who happened to be a RCB fan.

The guy didn’t waste any time in accepting the proposal and immediately wore the ring. The video of the girl’s proposal soon went viral on social media. CSK opener Devon Conway celebrated the proposal with a six in that same over off RCB leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Watch the viral video of the girl’s proposal during RCB vs CSK match here…

Meanwhile, winning captain Faf du Plessis of the RCB said his team was in need of this win after three successive losses. “We definitely needed that. We put up a decent total. We are moving in the right direction. We have been very good in the bowling department,” he said. “I thought 165 would be nice to get. The fielding was amazing. Some great catching and good bowling indeed.”

He said his team will have to ‘keep improving in the batting department’. “We want one of the top four to bat through.”

RCB’s Harshal Patel was adjudged the Man of the Match for his three for 35. “I think in the first over, the slower balls I tried to bowl it into the wicket but it kind of floated on to the bat. I have been trying to improve my sequencing,” he said.

A death over specialist, Patel said it is important ‘to be aware of the conditions and then what the batter is trying to do’. With this win, RCB moved to the fourth position in overall standing.

(with PTI inputs)