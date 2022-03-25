IPL 2022: I was lucky enough to play under MS Dhoni, says RCB captain Faf du Plessis on former CSK skipper

MS Dhoni quit CSK captaincy on Thursday (March 24), handing over the job to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Since his announcement to give up the job, many reactions have come, including that of former RCB captain Virat Kohi who said that he is always going to have respect for the former CSK and Indian skipper.

The new RCB captain Faf du Plessis was also heard praising Dhoni for his unique leadership style and that his experience of playing under him will come handy in the new season that starts on March 26.

"I was lucky enough to play under MS Dhoni an extremely long time. So got to see very closely how his brain works. How things operate under him, we got a strong leadership within the group," said Faf du Plessis in a recent video posted by RCB.

There were other reactions too on Dhoni.

Former India opener K Srikkanth said that Dhoni leaves a rich legacy.

"#MSDhoni quits as captain - never in a million years did I think it was possible! What a leader @msdhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for @imjadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the IPL by a mile @ChennaiIPL!" he wrote on Twitter.

Former CSK player Suresh Raina said he is thrilled to see Jadeja take over the reins of the side.

"Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can`t think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best Ravindra Jadeja. It`s an exciting phase and I`m sure you will live up to all the expectations and love," Raina tweeted.

Famous cricket commentator Harsh Bhogle said that Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news.

"Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news (after all he is CSK!) but not entirely surprising given the person he is. I don`t think he will play every game either. Just like him. (Will miss those wonderful presentations with him though!)," Harsh Bhogle said.

"It`s been a pleasure, MS Dhoni (C)," tweeted the official handle of Rajasthan Royals.