Virat Kohli reacts to MS Dhoni quitting CSK captaincy ahead of IPL 2022, says THIS

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli reacted to MS Dhoni quitting CSK captaincy ahead of IPL 2022 on Thursday (March 24).

Kohli posted a photo of Dhoni hugging him during one of the league games.

Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always. ___ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cz5AWkJV9S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2022

He wrote in the caption: "Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always."

Former India opener K Srikkanth said that Dhoni leaves a rich legacy.

"#MSDhoni quits as captain - never in a million years did I think it was possible! What a leader @msdhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for @imjadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the IPL by a mile @ChennaiIPL!" he wrote on Twitter.

Former CSK player Suresh Raina said he is thrilled to see Jadeja take over the reins of the side.

"Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can`t think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best Ravindra Jadeja. It`s an exciting phase and I`m sure you will live up to all the expectations and love," Raina tweeted.

Famous cricket commentator Harsh Bhogle said that Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news.

"Dhoni handing over the captaincy is big news (after all he is CSK!) but not entirely surprising given the person he is. I don`t think he will play every game either. Just like him. (Will miss those wonderful presentations with him though!)," Harsh Bhogle said.

"It`s been a pleasure, MS Dhoni (C)," tweeted the official handle of Rajasthan Royals.